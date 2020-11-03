Crash on I-395 in Norwich kills Uncasville man

The crash happened in the area of exit 11

A 23-year-old man from Uncasville was killed in a single-car crash just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash happened on I-395 in the area of exit 11 in Norwich.

According to State Police, Joshua Prince was driving southbound when he veered off the roadway to the left into the grassy median. he then struck a metal reflector post.

The car then returned to the road, overcorrected, and veered back onto the median. Prince then struck the metal beam guard rail.

Police said the car rolled and then struck the state bridge abutment. It then spun again, coming to a final rest between the abutment pillars.

Prince was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.