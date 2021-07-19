Crash shuts down I-91 South in Enfield

Multiple injuries reported

ENFIELD, Conn. — Interstate 91 was shut down just south of the Massachusetts state line on Sunday night as emergency crews responded to a rollover crash.

The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway, between exits 49 and 48 in Enfield. Police shut down the highway. The North Thompsonville and Thompsonville fire departments from Enfield responded, and confirmed that the situation had been declared a "mass casualty incident" - meaning that there were enough injuries of a serious nature that it would require additional resources to handle.

Traffic was being detoured onto Route 5 in Enfield. State Police were not yet able to provide any details on injuries or the number of vehicles involved.

This is a developing story.

