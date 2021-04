Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash.

STONINGTON, Conn. — I-95 in Stonington is closed in both directions, according to CT State Police and the Department of Transportation.

Around 3:45 Sunday, DOT reported the northbound lanes closed due to a single-vehicle crash. About a half-hour later, they and Connecticut State Police said the southbound lanes were also closed. State Police said they were investigating an accident with injuries.

This is a developing story; we'll provide more information as it becomes available.