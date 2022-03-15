1 seriously injured after crash involving tractor-trailer on I-84 west in Middlebury

The roadway was shut down while police investigated the scene.

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — One driver has been hospitalized after a serious crash on Interstate-84 west in Middlebury on Monday evening, officials said Tuesday.

Just after 8 p.m. Monday, state police responded to the scene near Exit 16. The roadway was shut down while police investigated the scene.

A Ford Transit T-150 van was traveling behind a tractor-trailer, which was traveling slowly in the left lane of two. The van struck the back of the tractor-trailer, which caused both vehicles to lose control and come to a stop on the grassy median, police said.

The van driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, and state police are searching for people who have witnessed the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Trooper Quaglino #1154 at Troop A - Southbury at 203-267-2200.

