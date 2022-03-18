Crash in West Harford leaves one hospitalized in critical condition

The operator of the other vehicle involved had no reported injuries

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — An accident in West Hartford involving a car and a motorcycle has left the motorcyclist hospitalized.

The incident happened at approximately 5:59 p.m. when the West Hartford Police Department responded to multiple emergency calls reporting an accident in the area of Trout Brook Drive and Lawler Road.

When they arrived, they found the person who was operating the motorcycle in the roadway. Police officers immediately began medical treatment until the West Hartford Fire Department and AMR ambulances came on the scene police said.

The motorcyclist was identified as a 61-year-old male, and he was immediately transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the car involved in the incident had no reported injuries.

West Hartford Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the Traffic Division at 860-570-8850.

This story is still developing.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

----

----

