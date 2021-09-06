Car crashes into overpass, closes Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield

The area was expected to be closed for hours.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — A car crashed into an overpass Monday, closing the Silas Deane Highway. Police expect the road to be closed for several hours and ask drivers to avoid the area.

Shortly after 12 p.m., police said they were called to the area of the Route 5/15 overpass after a vehicle crashed into the bridge. When they arrived, they found a single vehicle with significant damage.

Two people in the car were taken out by the Wethersfield Fire Department and transported by Aetna Ambulance to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

The area was expected to be closed for hours.

The collision is currently being investigated by the Midstate Accident Reconstruction Squad.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision should contact Sergeant John Blair at john.blair@wethersfieldct.gov or 860-721-2900.

