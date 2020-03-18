Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Hartford

Crews have been ordered out of the home due to the intensity of the fire in the roof

HARTFORD, Conn. — Crews are battling a heavy, 2-alarm fire at 373 Hillside Ave.

The home is three stories with a fire in the reach porches, extending up to the inside of the home and roof.

All crews have been ordered out of the home and into defensive operations due to the intensity of the fire in the attic and roof area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.