Firefighters stretched a line to the second floor of at 93 Blake Street. Flames were going out of the home's windows.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Firefighters responded to a house fire at 93 Blake Street Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, firefighters stretched a line to the second floor where the fire was mainly.

Flames could be seen going out of the home's windows.

No further details have been released at this time.