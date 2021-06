The home is on Morning Wood Drive. Fire officials ask drivers to avoid Morning Wood Drive and Kaleas Way until further notice.

BEACON FALLS, Conn. — Crews are battling a house fire in Beacon Falls.

At this time it's unknown if any injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

