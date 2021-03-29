Two taken to hospital after house fire on Blackhall Street in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Officials say firefighters are battling flames at a New London home Monday morning.
Crews responded around 5:45 a.m. to 40 Blackhall Street.
According to officials, the home was reported to be occupied.
At least one person has been transported to the hospital. The person’s condition is unknown at this time.
New London PD say drivers should expect road closures in the immediate area.
Both the scene and investigation remain active.
FOX61 has a crew en route. We will provide more details as they become available.
--
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.