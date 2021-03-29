Two taken to hospital after house fire on Blackhall Street in New London

At least one person has been transported to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time. Police say drivers should expect road closures in the area.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Officials say firefighters are battling flames at a New London home Monday morning.

Crews responded around 5:45 a.m. to 40 Blackhall Street.

According to officials, the home was reported to be occupied.

At least one person has been transported to the hospital. The person’s condition is unknown at this time.

New London PD say drivers should expect road closures in the immediate area.

Both the scene and investigation remain active.

FOX61 has a crew en route. We will provide more details as they become available.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.