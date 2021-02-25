WATCH LIVE: Waterbury crews battle scrapyard fire as smoke billows over Route 8

The fire is at Albert Brothers Scrapyard on east Aurora Street.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A massive fire at a scrapyard on Thursday morning is sending think, grey smoke over Route 8 as fire crews fight the flames.

Firefighters were called to the Albert Brothers Scrapyard on East Aurora Street just before 9:30 a.m.

Fire officials said the fire is contained to the scrapyard. Smoke can be seen from I-84 and Route 8.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. No injuries have been reported.

It was not immediately clear what ignited the fires.

According to the scrapyard's website, it is a fourth-generation family-owned industrial and retail scrap metal recycling business in Waterbury for more than 119 years.

This is a developing story.

Huge fire at the Albert Bros. scrap metal facility in Waterbury @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/4kv9K5lk9f — Lissette Nuñez (@LissetteNunezTV) February 25, 2021