Shed is a complete loss; no injuries to report

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Just before 4:00 this morning, Torrington Fire Department was dispatched to a reported shed fire at 285 Main Street.

Upon arrival, crews noticed a working and fully involved shed fire.

By 4:05, the fire had been knocked down and the incident was placed under control.

The 12' by 12' shed is considered a total loss and three vehicles parked in the area received heat damage from the fire.