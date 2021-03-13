Crews extinguish fire by Maltby Lakes in West Haven

Fire dispatch received the report around 9:30 a.m. of smoke coming from a nearby garage. By the time firefighters arrived, they found a "well-involved" fire.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Crews extinguished a fire this morning in the Maltby Lakes area in Orange.

Fire officials said it happened in the Regional Water Authority (RWA) watershed area of the lakes.

RWA officials said someone had contacted their police department about a fire and they notified the fire department. Departments from Orange, Derby, West Haven and New Haven all responded to the scene.

West Haven Fire Department Deputy Chief Michael Esposito said that fire dispatch received the report around 9:30 a.m. of smoke coming from a nearby garage. By the time firefighters arrived, they found a "well-involved" fire in the woods.

Esposito said the wind helped to intensify the fire by fanning the flames.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has said the fire danger level in Connecticut remains high today in parts of Connecticut.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a red flag warning across much of Southern New England, including North Central and Northeast Connecticut, through 5 p.m. this evening.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected, with strong winds and low relative humidity in the forecast. Any fires that start may spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish.

The red flag warning was issued for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties. It was also issued for all of Rhode Island, and Massachusetts from the east slopes of the Berkshires east through the remainder of the state, for locations where a snowpack no longer exists.