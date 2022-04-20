Crews in Seymour called out to fire downtown

Police asking people to stay away from the area

SEYMOUR, Conn. — Emergency crews were called out to a structure fire in Seymour Wednesday afternoon.

Police asked on Facebook to avoid the downtown area of Main Street and Bank Street. They said the Seymour Fire Department is on scene of a confirmed structure fire.

FOX61 crews on the scene said there was a huge cloud of smoke that could be seen from the highway. Main Street is closed between Derby Street, Rt 67, and Broad Street, Rt 313.

The incident is in the area of the train station.

Clouds of smoke coming out of a building on Main Street near Bamk Street as crews are working a structure fire in Seymour. Live report on @FOX61News at 4&5pm with the latest. pic.twitter.com/k99s6p3xAS — Elisha Machado (@ElishaMachadoTV) April 20, 2022

This is a developing story.

