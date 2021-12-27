Crews prepare for light snow, icy mix

Smaller storms are helping DPW crews in Connecticut prepare for larger events to come.

VERNON, Conn. — The light snow and icy mix expected on Monday night meant crews across Connecticut spent the day getting ready.

"The preparation is as important as the snow plowing and clearing itself," Michael Purcaro, town manager of Vernon told FOX61.

In Vernon, the roads were pre-treated in the afternoon as preparations for the storm began.

"We also have our trucks ready with the salt behind us, getting it all loaded making sure the equipment works and is safe, so that when it does start snowing we'll be able to get the trucks on the roads as safely and quickly as possible," Purcaro said.

The salt pile at the Department of Public Works is still large this early in the season, especially since there have not been any big storms yet. However, people said they are prepared for whenever that does happen.

"Been ready! Born ready! Love winter," Marcellina Rowley, of Bloomfield said.

"We've got the snow blower going, we've got another plow going and we're just waiting for the snow to come. With the little that we've had we've only had to use the one little smaller tractor, we're ready for the big snow to come," said George Platt of Vernon.

The smaller, lower-impact storms make for good practice though.

"The small storms require the same response, but a lower proportion. So it gives us an opportunity to exercise our equipment and staff and our systems and processes so when the big ones come we'll be ready," Purcaro addded.

The ice was one of the bigger concerns for Monday's storm. Officials encouraged anyone who had to be out on the roads to take it slow and make sure to give the plows enough room.

People in Connecticut who are used to driving in the inclement weather had their own advice.

"Be mindful, be smart, use your brain at all times," Rowley said. "Stay focused on what's going on in front of you and around you. You have to watch everybody and yourself at the same time."

Platt added that residents do this every year, the snow and the ice and all that comes down.

"We just slow down a little bit and we all get there and we all get there safe," Platt said.

