Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at apartment on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven

A fire is under investigation after crews responded early Wednesday morning to an apartment building on Quinnipiac Avenue.

New Haven Battalion Chief, Justin Bialecki told FOX61 that firefighters found flames on the second floor of the 4-unit building around 4 a.m.

"The fire was quickly put down, our crews did an excellent job considering the weather and extent of the fire," Bialecki said.

No residents were located in the unit where the fire began, but one person was helped out of the adjacent unit. No injuries were reported.

The hot weather makes an impact on crews working to put out fires. Bialecki added that a second alarm was called for extra help.

"We make sure they rotate frequently, that they get hydrated between going back in the building," Bialecki said.

The fire is currently under investigation by NHFD's investigative team.

