x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

Crews respond to fire at 3-family home on Westland Street in Hartford

According to officials on scene, the fire started in a bedroom of a 3-family home. No injuries to civilians or firefighters have been reported.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the city's north-end Friday morning.

A call for a working fire on Westland Street came in around 8:45 a.m.

According to officials on scene, the fire started in a bedroom of a 3-family home.

Hartford FD Capt. Oquendo tells FOX61 that the fire is under control and everyone got out safely.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters have been reported at this time. 

The Fire Marshal is on scene to investigate that cause of fire.

Hartford FD's Special Services Unit is working with the American Red Cross to assist any families that may be displaced.