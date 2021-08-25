Homes in Seymour, Cromwell evacuated after gas leaks trigger hazmat situations

Seymour firefighters are in the area of Garden Street and Spruce Street, while Cromwell fighters are on Highland Crossing, near the TPC River Highlands golf course.

SEYMOUR, Conn. — Several homes were evacuated Wednesday morning after a propane leak triggered a hazmat incident, the Seymour Fire Department said.

According to a Facebook post, the incident occurred in the area of Garden Street and Spruce Street.

As a precaution, eight homes were evacuated and no injuries were reported, Seymour Fire Marshall Tim Willis told FOX61.

He said the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been called to the scene.

Willis said it will take several hours to resolve the situation. Residents and drivers are urged to avoid the area as crews work.

In Cromwell, firefighters responding to a gas leak in the area of Highland Crossing, near the TPC River Highlands golf course.

Fire officials confirmed construction crews working on a road repaving project struck a gas main.

Some homes in the immediate area were evacuated.

The leak was shut off around 12:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

