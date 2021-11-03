Crews responding to house fire in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire Thursday afternoon.
According to officials, the flames broke out in a single-family home on Dix Road.
No word on injuries at this time.
FOX61 has a crew en route. We will provide more information as it becomes available.
This is a developing story.
