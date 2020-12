According to officials, it occurred at the Pilot on Old Gate Lane. FOX61 has a crew on scene and will provide more details as they develop.

MILFORD, Conn. — Police say firefighters are on the scene of a truck fire Thursday afternoon.

Milord PD ask residents to avoid the area.

FOX61's Dave Puglisi reports from the scene that a firefighter is being transported with minor injuries.

Milford Fire officials tell us three trucks caught fire. The weather and access to fire hydrants slowed them in the beginning.



