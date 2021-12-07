Restoration crews in high demand after storms damage homes

With all the recent rain, the ground is fairly saturated and even a small amount of rain could cause flooding, so we aren’t out of the woods just yet.

CHESHIRE, Conn — The rain continues to come and go, but the damage is still left behind after recent storms pounded Connecticut.

“We seem to be getting such flooding rains that we just can’t keep up with it,” said Mary House, who is dealing with water damage at her Cheshire home.

“I come downstairs and it’s pouring through the ceiling. It was all over the floor, it was everywhere,” House said. “It came in through the basement, it was coming in on all sides.”

Family-run business Crystal Restoration Services of New England based in Southington is working on the repairs.

“We set up the drying equipment which are the mats right here. They pull the moisture up from the wood floor to try to save the wood floor instead of possibly having to rip it out. It might be able to be resanded and refinished,” Nick Nylund with Crystal Restoration said.

Nylund adds that it is important to act fast if your home takes on water.

“Mold can start growing in less than 12 hours, especially in dark places. Water will hide anywhere, it’ll go into the cracks, the crevices,” Nylund said.

Insurance may help cover some of the costs, but if it doesn’t, owner Nick Martino says there are a few steps you can take to prevent the damage from getting worse.

“If you can get sandbags on a leak coming in from outside, a wet/dry vac if you can set that up. If you have any kind of fans for circulation,” Martino said.

Martino adds that with all the recent rain, the ground is fairly saturated and even a small amount of rain could cause flooding, so we aren’t out of the woods just yet.



