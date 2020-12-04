Crews working on fixing power outages around CT, trees down cause road closures

Thousands without power

HARTFORD, Conn. — The state's utility crews are fighting strong winds and heavy rains Monday, making an already difficult situation with the current health crisis more so, with power outages.

As of 1:37 pm, Eversource reported 33,957 outages in their customer service area. United Illuminating reported 1,043 customers without power. Thompson was the hardest hit, but there were outages all through the state.

Report an outage

Eversource - Eversource website. or call 800-286-2000.

United Illuminating customers can go here. or call 800-722-5584

Norwich Public Utilities: 860-887-2555

Wallingford Electric Utilities: 203-265-5055

Downed trees closed roads around the state. Check the latest here

AVON - Route 177 CLOSED at Country Club Road because of a Tree in wires. Reported Monday, April 13 at 1:22 pm.

STAFFORD - Route 19 CLOSED between Route 190 and Route 319 because of low hanging wires. Reported Monday, April 13 at 1:06 pm.

CHESHIRE - Motor Vehicle Accident (Overturned Motor Vehicle) on I-84 Eastbound between Exits 26 and 27. The right lane is closed. Reported Monday, April 13 at 12:40 pm.

COLCHESTER - Route 16 CLOSED near Kato Corner Road because of Poles and Wires down in roadway. Reported Monday, April 13 at 12:34 pm.

TORRINGTON - Route 183 CLOSED at house # 240 because of a tree down across roadway. Reported Monday, April 13 at 12:26 pm.

TORRINGTON - RT8 Northbound exit 46 off ramp CLOSED due to wires down. Reported Monday, April 13 at 12:24 pm.

CORNWALL - Route 4 CLOSED between Route 63 and Route 43 because of Trees in wires. Reported Monday, April 13 at 12:18 pm.

NEW MILFORD - Rt 109 Road CLOSED by Sterling Drive because of tree and wires down. Reported Monday, April 13 at 11:49 am.

SHARON - Route 343 CLOSED between Sharon Valley Road and New York Line because of a Tree down in wires. Reported Monday, April 13 at 11:38 am.

BARKHAMSTED - Rt 219 Road CLOSED between Rt 179 and South Road because of a tree and wires down. Reported Monday, April 13 at 11:20 am.

ROCKY HILL - New Britain Avenue by Cobey Rd. will be shut down for a tree and power lines down across the road until further notice. Vehicular traffic will be diverted down Cobey Rd. when traveling West on New Britain Avenue from Rocky Hill.

TOLLAND - Apple Road/Columbine Road closed

ENFIELD - Moody Road and George Wood, Enfield/Somers line.

Topsmead State Forest, Litchfield is closed due to Severe Weather

Officials with Eversource said they are closely monitoring weather. "While adhering to its strict social distancing, hygiene and enhanced sanitation measures to safeguard the health and well-being of workers and customers, the energy company’s line and tree crews are ready to respond to any damage or outages caused by this storm," said officials in an email.

“With many customers working remotely and students relying on technology for distance learning during this unprecedented time, we recognize how important it is to have reliable power,” said Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations Mike Hayhurst. “Working under the challenging conditions related to the pandemic, our crews are positioned around the state and ready to respond to any damage or outages caused by Monday’s storm. Our team will work around-the-clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible – yet some restorations may take longer as we work to ensure the safety of our employees and customers.”

Norwich Public Utilities said the were preparing for high winds and severe weather.

On Sunday afternoon, officials directed the utility to have all pre-storm preparations in place ahead of the severe weather.