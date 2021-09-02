Crews working to restore water in Bristol neighborhoods following water main break

Customers on Jamaica Street and surrounding areas may experience lower than normal pressure, discolored water or no water at all, according to officials.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Officials are working on an emergency water main break on Jamaica Street Tuesday morning.

The Bristol Water Department says service will need to be shut off for a few hours today while repairs are completed.

Customers on Jamaica Street and surrounding areas may experience lower than normal pressure, discolored water or no water at all, according to officials.

When service has been restored, residents are encouraged to run the cold water in bathtubs until the water runs clear.

Additionally, pausing on laundry until the water is clear again is also recommended.