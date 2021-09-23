Rev. Dr. Boise Kimber said there's a stark difference between what is happening on the Texas border and what was done for Afghans fleeing their country in August.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A senior U.S. Diplomat to Haiti resigned, citing what he called the Biden administration's inhumane deportation policy.

The diplomat, Daniel Foote, was appointed special envoy to Haiti in July.

In his stinging resignation letter, he criticized the Biden administration for deporting some of the thousands of Haitian migrants who had traveled to the Texas border from Mexico and Central America in recent days.

Criticism of the Biden administration's actions on the border continued in Connecticut on Thursday.

Reverend Dr. Boise Kimber, a well-known New Haven activist joined the growing criticism of the administration.

Dr. Kimber reacted to images from the border showing some agents on horseback chasing immigrants. He said there's a stark difference between what is happening on the Texas border and what was done for afghans trying to flee their country in August.

"It's amazing to me that in 2021, blacks are still being beaten and still allowing horses instead of dogs now to attack innocent people," Kimber said at a press conference.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) responded to the border crisis too, calling the cruelty utterly sickening

"The events that took place today are all too familiar to those that are aware of America's ugly history," Derrick Johnson, CEO, and President of the NAACP said. "The actions we witnessed today were inhumane under the last administration, and that sentiment remains. No person fleeing poverty and hunger should be treated in this egregious manner."

The department of homeland security announced that it is 'temporarily' suspending the use of horses at the border.

