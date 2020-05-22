x
Cromwell man arrested after road rage incident involving gun in Springfield

Credit: Springfield Police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Police responded to reports of a road rage incident where a gun was involved Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Springfield officers located the car and person involved near the 400 block of Armory Street.

A female victim was in a parking lot, police said.

According to a release, the victim told officers that as she was driving around the rotary, a man pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her.

Police later identified the man accused as 62-year-old James Scofield, of Cromwell, CT.

Scofield was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Improper Storage of a Firearm
  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Threat to Commit a Crime
  • Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon

