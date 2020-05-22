Cromwell man arrested after road rage incident involving gun in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Police responded to reports of a road rage incident where a gun was involved Wednesday evening.
Shortly after 6 p.m. Springfield officers located the car and person involved near the 400 block of Armory Street.
A female victim was in a parking lot, police said.
According to a release, the victim told officers that as she was driving around the rotary, a man pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her.
Police later identified the man accused as 62-year-old James Scofield, of Cromwell, CT.
Scofield was arrested and charged with the following:
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Threat to Commit a Crime
- Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon