Cromwell Pizza shop owner, employee foil robber: Police

Owner and employee disarmed and chased suspect

CROMWELL, Conn. — The owner and an employee of a Cromwell pizza restaurant disarmed, chased and captured a suspect who police said tried to rob the shop Saturday night.

Police said at 7:47 p.m. they were called to Wooster St. Pizza, at 77 Berlin Rd. for the report of a robbery.

Police said, "A masked suspect pointed a handgun at the owner of the business and demanded money. The owner disarmed the suspect and chased him around the restaurant where he was apprehended by another employee of the business. The suspect was restrained until police arrived and placed him under arrest. The firearm was found to be an airsoft gun that had the appearance of a real firearm."

Police arrested Colton Balskus, 21, of Middletown. Balskus was charged with the following crimes:

Robbery 1st Degree

Illegal Use of a Fascimile Firearm

Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree

Assault 3rd Degree

Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree

Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny 6th Degree

Breach of Peace 2nd Degree

Threatening 1st Degree

Balskus posted a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on November 17.