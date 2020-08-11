Cromwell Pizza shop owner, employee foil robber: Police

CROMWELL, Conn. — The owner and an employee of a Cromwell pizza restaurant disarmed, chased and captured a suspect who police said tried to rob the shop Saturday night.
Police said at 7:47 p.m. they were called to Wooster St. Pizza, at 77 Berlin Rd. for the report of a robbery.
Police said, "A masked suspect pointed a handgun at the owner of the business and demanded money. The owner disarmed the suspect and chased him around the restaurant where he was apprehended by another employee of the business. The suspect was restrained until police arrived and placed him under arrest. The firearm was found to be an airsoft gun that had the appearance of a real firearm."
Police arrested Colton Balskus, 21, of Middletown. Balskus was charged with the following crimes:
- Robbery 1st Degree
- Illegal Use of a Fascimile Firearm
- Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree
- Assault 3rd Degree
- Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree
- Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny 6th Degree
- Breach of Peace 2nd Degree
- Threatening 1st Degree
Balskus posted a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on November 17.
Police added, "Business owners are reminded to keep their safety, along with the safety of other employees and customers, in mind and attempting to fight off a suspect is not recommended."