Cromwell Police arrest man after armed gas station robbery

The man implied he had a weapon and a bomb

CROMWELL, Conn. — Police arrested a man after an armed gas station robbery Sunday morning.

Cromwell police say they responded to the Citgo/Atlantis Fresh Market gas station on main street at 8:18 a.m. after a report of an armed robbery.

Officials say the suspect implied he had a firearm and an explosive device he left on the counter. The suspect then left on foot.

Officers say they found the suspect shortly after and taken into custody.

Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad determined the device left on the counter was not an explosive.

Police say they found a large boxcutter and a pack of cigarettes the suspect left while fleeing the scene.

Jeremy Marotti,40, was arrested and charged with 1st degree robbery, 1st degree conspiracy to commit robbery, 1st degree breach of peace, 1st degree reckless endangerment, 1st degree tampering of evidence, 6th degree larceny, 6th degree conspiracy to commit larceny, and use of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held on a $250,000 surety bond and will appear in Middlesex Superior Court on January 31.

