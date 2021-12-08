Community keeps an eye on Hartford's elderly amid excessive heat hitting Connecticut

The Community Renewal Team keeps up with meals and wellness checks for some of Connecticut's most vulnerable

HARTFORD, Conn — It is August-hot in Connecticut, and that means finding ways to beat the heat and stay safe. For certain populations, that's especially important.

The most vulnerable people to extreme heat are the very young and the elderly. The Community Renewal Team (CRT) in Hartford is on a mission to make sure everyone is safe.

On Thursday, the team members gathered and were ready to deliver thousands of meals to seniors across Connecticut. However, they don't just deliver meals. They do wellness checks as well.

One CRT driver told FOX61 they make sure the seniors are alert, and that they have some sort of cooling system, whether it’s a fan or an air conditioner.

If the seniors do not have that help, the Community Renewal Team will make sure they are provided with those resources by contacting town social services or a case manager.

Right now, CRT is struggling to meet the demand of the excessive heat hitting the entire state this week. They are short on drivers and require funding, but they will still do what it takes to help Connecticut seniors, even in the excessive heat.

“The true need is that it’s hot," CRT member and nutritionist Gariann Chiarella said.

Speaking on vulnerable seniors, CRT members "need to make sure they’re taken care of.”

Though CRT is federally funded, that money doesn't cover the whole cost of the meal. A three-dollar donation is recommended with each meal, but donations have been down during the pandemic.

To learn more about CRT, participate, or donate visit their website here.

