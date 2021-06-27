CRT to provide thousands of meals to children this summer

It’s purpose is to help bridge the gap for meals during the summer months when children aren’t in school.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Thousands of meals will be made available to children this summer through the Community Renewal Team.

CRT will provide more than 35,000 meals to families in the greater Hartford region.

The program started last week at 14 different sites and will continue through the summer.

It’s purpose is to help bridge the gap for meals during the summer months when children aren’t in school. The meals are completely free to families, made possible through a federal program.

“Children here in Connecticut and nationwide they rely upon having access to those free or reduced priced meals that are served at school whether it’s breakfast, lunch or both. During the summer months they don’t have the school at their disposal they don’t have the cafeteria to go to so they’re missing out that opportunity to a program like that CRT helps to coordinate the others in the area help to coordinate, it’s just a huge valuable service,” said Jason Black, of the Community Renewal Team.

Most of the locations do not require any type of registration. They’re in Hartford, East Hartford, Enfield, Glastonbury and Wolcott.

All of the locations are listed here. https://www.crtct.org/programs/children/summer-food/

