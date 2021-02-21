CRT, VITA provide assistance for tax preparation

Tax returns are filed electronically from CRT at no cost to the consumer.

The Community Renewal Team (CRT) is offering free help to complete and file your 2020 federal and state tax return. The help is offered in Hartford County and Middlesex County with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program now through Tax Day on April 15, 2021.



CRT offers VITA services at the following locations:

Hartford County at 330 Market St., Hartford

Middlesex County at 44 Hamlin St., Middletown

Tax returns are filed electronically from CRT at no cost to the consumer. Refunds are generally received within two to three weeks when filed online.



The VITA program offers free tax help to:

People (households) who generally make $57,000 or less;

Persons with disabilities; and

Limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns.

"If you look at the number of people that CRT helped in 2019, so that would have been for the tax year of 2018, we helped over 840 people to complete their tax returns at that time. Out of that, over a third of individuals, they were qualified for the earned income tax credit, which is really important, and that could be a big savings for people when they're getting their taxes done," said Jason Black with the Community Renewal Team.

To use the VITA tax preparation services with CRT, customers must follow the information below:

Customers may pick up a VITA intake packet and return envelope in the front entrance of CRT’s offices at 330 Market St. Hartford, or from staff at 44 Hamlin St., Middletown.





Customers should complete the intake packet, gather supporting/required documents (see list below), and return their information to the appropriate site.

CRT staff & trained volunteers will complete customer taxes.

Once the customer’s taxes are completed, staff will arrange an appointment with the customer to come in to the office* to review and sign their tax return(s). If filing jointly, both you and your spouse need to be present to sign the form.

Social distancing protocols are in effect at all CRT offices.



Here is the documentation that you will need to complete your 2020 taxes: