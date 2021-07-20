Cruisin' on Main Street returns

Cruisin’ 2021 is especially significant to organizers as the 20th anniversary of Cruisin’ was postponed due to COVID-19.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Cruisin’ On Main Street is back, after they were unable to host what would have been their 20th anniversary last August. The one day cruise and show for antique automobiles is Sunday, August 1 (rain dates August 8 and August 15 from 10 am-3pm.

“We are so happy to be able to celebrate this milestone.” says Cruisin’ Chair, Ed Firestone.

The show will feature classic cars, trucks, sports cars and street rods from 1987 and prior. About one-mile of Main Street in Downtown Manchester closes to create a plaza-like viewing area where spectators can view and exchange memories of automotive history.

Show cars can begin arriving at 8am and the price to register for a show car is $10. The first 600 people to register will receive a commemorative dash plaque, and the show is free to watch.

According to Cruisin’ on Main Street officials, the event will have many activities that will be fun for all ages, some of the things spectators can expect to see is:

Miss Connecticut 2021, Sapna Raghavan

A Hot Wheels Race Competition, hosted by the Gear Head Mafia Car Club. Kids will be given a Hot Wheels Car that they will be able to race on a specially designed track with medals awarded.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be at Cruisin’ – The 27 ft. long hot dog on wheels will be outside for photo ops and a chance to get-up close to an American icon! It will be located on the corner of Main and Park Streets.

Live Music – The North East Surf Music Alliance and the Americana folk band, MARMO along with 102.9 The Whale and personality, Rob Ray, will play music from the “golden era” of Cruisin’.

And of course food will be at the event. Individually owned food and beverage establishments that call Downtown Manchester home to the special vendors that add to the variety of the many choices that Cruisin’ offers.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.