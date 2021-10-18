CSCU, Amazon Web Services team up for skills training and education

The initiative will provide courses and certificates that align with skills needed to pursue in-demand careers in technical fields, said Gov. Lamont's office.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A new collaborative effort between the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) and Amazo Web Services (AWS) is looking to help train the next generation of technology talent.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday the collaboration is aimed at providing technical skills training and education to more than 2,000 Connecticut residents by 2024.

“We know that a workforce rich in tech talent is one of the keys to Connecticut’s future economic success,” Lamont said. “This initiative is an important step toward ensuring our residents are prepared for high-tech, 21st-century jobs, and that our employers have access to the skilled employees necessary to compete and thrive.”

The initiative will provide courses and certificates that align with skills needed to pursue in-demand careers in technical fields, said Lamont's office.

“We know that CSCU institutions are a key component of Connecticut’s workforce pipeline,” CSCU President Terrence Cheng said. “This collaboration with AWS is an important tool as we work to expand the state’s pool of tech talent and help create pathways for residents toward exciting careers in cloud computing.”

Lamont's office said the initiative is part of the governor's plan to try and enhance workforce development in the state.

AWS Academy program will provide CSCU institutions with ready-to-teach, cloud computing curricula that prepare students for industry-recognized AWS certifications and in-demand cloud jobs.

Educators at participating institutions have already started receiving instructor training taught by AWS experts to prepare to deliver courses to students.

Students will be able to access cloud computing training at state universities and community colleges, as well as connect to self-paced online training courses and labs from AWS. In the near future, CSCU will enable students to pursue AWS certifications as part of their degree programs.

