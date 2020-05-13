CSCU Board meets to discuss changes to states community colleges

For the past three years the board has discussed ways to combine the 12 community colleges which serve over 80,000 students

HARTFORD, Conn — The Board of Regents for the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities will be meeting Thursday to discuss changes to the community colleges in the state.

For the past three years the board has discussed ways to combine the 12 community colleges which serve over 80,000 students, a number of whom go on to state universities and UConn.

The board will also discuss ongoing efforts to address the disruption brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.