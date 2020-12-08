CSCU President Mark Ojakian announces retirement

Ojakian had served over 40 years in state government, and has been the President of CSCU for five years.

HARTFORD, Conn — Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) President Mark Ojakian announced his retirement, effective January 1, 2021.

Over the past five years, he has served as chief executive for CSCU, responsible for 17 institutions of higher education, including four state universities, 12 community colleges, and the state's online college.

He also oversaw the consolidation of the community colleges over the last two years.

“After more than 40 years in state government, it’s time for me to move on,” President Ojakian said. “I am proud of the accomplishments our team made over the past five years, with a relentless focus on making sure the students we serve have the tools necessary to succeed. It has been a tremendous honor to lead this organization, and while it is hard to say goodbye, I am confident that the team we have in place will continue to move important ongoing initiatives forward. The merger of the community colleges in particular is well on its way to completion, and will ultimately improve student success and equity measures while putting the community college on firm fiscal footing.”

“Mark Ojakian has been a dedicated public servant in Connecticut for more than 40 years. He is as intelligent and knowledgeable about the workings of government as anyone. I have come to rely on his counsel and appreciate his friendship," said Governor Ned Lamont. "Over the past five years, Mark brought stability to a system that was in turmoil. He recognized that public higher education represents not just opportunity for individuals to expand their knowledge and improve their lives, but a critical component of the state’s long-term workforce development strategy. He refocused the CSCU system to put the needs of students at the forefront, and our public colleges and universities are in a much better position because of his leadership.

“Of course, significant challenges continue, and I am gratified to hear that the Board of Regents remains committed to implementing the important changes started under President Ojakian, especially Students First. Our community colleges are critical to the state’s economic future. We need to ensure not only that every campus remains open and operational, but that they make strides toward reducing chronic inequities. Students First will do just that, and I am committed to working with the CSCU leadership team to ensure it is fully enacted.”

“President Ojakian leaves a legacy of accomplishment and professionalism from his long service to the people of Connecticut going back some four decades. Mark has used his vast experience in government to help transform the university he heads into a more efficient system that puts students first. His vision will be felt long after he takes this much deserved next step," said State House Republican Leader Themis Klarides. “On a personal level, Mark has been dear friend who has helped me throughout my career as his wisdom and advice has always been a comfort. He embodies qualities that we all should hope to possess in life: optimism, common sense, humor and loyalty.’’

“Mark Ojakian has been dedicated to public service for over 40 years. His warm personality and gentle demeanor allowed him to navigate rough waters in a way others simply could not," said Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano. "Whether it was talking to leaders on the other side of the aisle, advocating for a budget that people disliked, or union negotiations, he was always direct, honest, sincere, and a gentleman. He is a true friend to everyone he has worked with and he embodies respect and dedication. He was always loyal to his job, to his party and to the state of Connecticut. I have incredible respect for him and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

As a member of the Governor’s Workforce Council, among President Ojakian’s top priorities had been to ensure the public college and university system serves as a workforce development engine for the state of Connecticut. During his time, the number of advanced manufacturing technology centers increased from four to eight, with particular emphasis on meeting the needs of regional employers.

The Board of Regents for Higher Education (BOR), which oversees CSCU, had recognized President Ojakian for his critical role in advancing the system’s progress on all fronts, including student experiences, contribution to the economic needs and opportunities of students and employers, and a proactive and substantive agenda of social justice.

“President Ojakian has been extraordinarily effective in leading Connecticut’s colleges and universities in the best interests of our students and our state,” said Matt Fleury, BOR Chair. “He has maintained a steadfast commitment to the Board’s vision for quality, affordable, equitable higher education by focusing on student success and the sustainability of these valued institutions.”

Best of luck to @CSCUnews President Mark Ojakian as he begins this next chapter. We thank him for his many years of public service to the state. pic.twitter.com/d4ttw2CRfx — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) August 12, 2020

Chair Fleury also noted that the BOR will launch a national search to determine President Ojakian’s successor and that an interim plan will be put in place until a permanent president is installed.

The new president’s charge will be to move forward the system’s stated priorities of top quality higher education and student-focused service, and accessibility and affordability through the Students First initiative.

A main component of the Students First strategy is to improve outcomes for Black and Latinx students.

“It’s been an honor to partner with President Ojakian on programs and initiatives that helped Black and Brown students succeed in the classroom,” said Scot X. Esdaile, President of the NAACP Connecticut State Conference and a member of the National Board of Directors. “He has been an ally to the NAACP every step of the way, and he has become a personal friend of mine. I am sad to see him retire – though it is certainly well deserved. I will continue to work closely with the CSCU team on the efforts started under President Ojakian.”

Throughout his tenure at CSCU, President Ojakian regularly attending Student Advisory Committee meetings and holding student conversations on every campus.

“President Ojakian encouraged me to share my story and testify before the Appropriations Committee on the importance of public higher education,” said Jahmil Effend, a graduate of Central Connecticut State University. “Throughout my educational and professional journey, we have stayed in touch every step of the way. He has been a mentor to me, and I will always appreciate his unconditional support and guidance throughout my life. He believed in me, and saw my potential even when I did not recognize it. Not every system president would take the time to get to know students on a personal level, get to know their parents or care deeply about their success in life after graduation. He did. President Ojakian has changed my life in ways I couldn’t have envisioned and I wish him nothing but the best in whatever comes next.”

Under President Ojakian’s leadership, CSCU implemented the Transfer and Articulation Policy (TAP), which allows community colleges graduates to transfer seamlessly to the Connecticut State Universities. He also partnered with the Department of Transportation on the U-Pass program, which allows students unlimited access to public buses and trains within the state for a $20 per semester fee.

“President Ojakian understands that the policies implemented by our colleges and universities have real life implications for our students,” said Sage Maier, a student at Central Connecticut State University and graduate of Tunxis Community College, and a former chair of the Student Advisory Committee. “From pushing for the U-Pass, to moving forward with Students First, he has been an ally for students, and the CSCU system is stronger because of his leadership. He has also worked to get to know students on a personal level and listen to their experiences, allowing those relationships to help guide his policy decisions.”

President Ojakian has a long history as an ally of organized labor, including his receipt of the 2015 Connecticut Building Trades Political Achievement Award.

“For decades, the working people of Connecticut have had a friend in Mark Ojakian,” said Sal Luciano, president of the Connecticut AFL-CIO. “In his role as CSCU president, he has been a great partner in ensuring the next generation of workers have the training necessary to find a good union job here in Connecticut. While he is retiring from public service, I know Mark has a lot left to give, and I look forward to working with him in whatever his next chapter holds.”