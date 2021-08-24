Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID

In an agreement, obtained by FOX61, officials outlined a list of additional mitigation strategies for the 2021 fall semester.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut State Colleges and Universities will require that all employees entering the workplace receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those strategies include:

Employees are required to get vaccinated or apply for exemption from this policy.

Provide proof of vaccination

All students, visitors and employees will be required to wear a mask while indoors in all public and shared spaces while on CSCU controlled property, except for employees with an approved ADA accommodation that reduces the mask requirement.

Employees who elect not to disclose vaccination status as well as those employees who have applied for a non-medical exemption will be subject to weekly testing and are required to mask when indoors on CSCU property.

To facilitate vaccination policy, all CSCU universities and colleges will hold vaccination clinics over summer and fall 2021, available to all employees.

Exemptions to this policy will be reviewed every three months and may be terminated based upon FDA approval status of vaccine as well as health and safety standards and recommendations from appropriate State and Federal authorities.

No disciplinary action shall be instituted against any member of the above-referenced bargaining units for refusal to be vaccinated or refusal to disclose vaccination status.

According to the document, officials have until November 30 to review and consider revisions to the agreement.

CSCU covers all four state universities, as well as the state's community colleges.

The agreement was made by and between the Board of Regents for Higher Education (BOR); the Congress of Connecticut Community College, SEIU 1973; the Federation of Technical College Teachers; SUOAF-AFSCME Local 2836 Council 4, AFL-CIO; AFSCME Local 2480 Council 4, AFL-CIO; and the CSU-American Association of University Professors.

