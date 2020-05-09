CSP: LifeStar responded to injuries reported in Tolland Stage Road accident

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

TOLLAND, Conn. — At least one person is being treated after a Saturday morning crash.

State Police said they responded at approximately 10 a.m. to Tolland Stage Road for a report of a motor vehicle accident.

According to reports, the accident involved a motorcycle, but troopers could not confirm that information at this time.

However, officials did confirm that injuries were reported and LifeStar responded to the scene.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.