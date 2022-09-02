Connecticut State Police needs your help naming 2 new K-9 officers

Both of the handsome pups are male German Shepherds.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police (CSP) is asking for input on naming two new K-9 officers.

Troopers put out a Facebook post Friday afternoon, asking for name suggestions for two handsome pups, both male German Shepherds.

Some of the names their followers have suggested are job-related, like Badge or Colt. Others suggested literary or movie names, like Sherlock and Watson or Goose and Maverick.

One person suggested naming the pooches after fallen CSP officers to honor them.

To share a name suggestion, go to their Facebook post and leave the names in the comments.

The puppies will be fostered with troopers and will be raised by the CSP K-9 unit until they are ready for training.

--

Ashley RK Smith is an assignment desk editor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at asmith@fox61.com

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.