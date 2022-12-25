CSP Trooper, another injured in car crash

A Connecticut State Police Trooper (CSP) and another driver were injured in a car crash on Sunday on Library Lane in Clinton.
They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
This is a developing situation, stay with FOX 61 for more information.
