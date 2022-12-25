CSP Trooper, another injured in car crash

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital.

A Connecticut State Police Trooper (CSP) and another driver were injured in a car crash on Sunday on Library Lane in Clinton.

They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing situation, stay with FOX 61 for more information.

----

Ashley RK Smith is an assignment desk editor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at asmith@fox61.com

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.