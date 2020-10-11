CT attorney Norm Pattis to continue to represent Alex Jones

Back in May, Norm Pattis' firm moved to withdraw itself as legal counsel for the InfoWars host. The Defamation lawsuit against Jones is headed to CT Supreme Court.

HARTFORD, Conn — New Haven-based Attorney Norm Pattis will continue to represent InfoWar's host Alex Jones in court.

In a statement to FOX61 Monday, Pattis said Jones had asked him to take his case to the US Supreme Court. He continued by saying he was honored to do so and was critical of Connecticut's highest court.

Back in May, Pattis requested a removal from Jones' legal team. Jones is being accused of defamation by the families involved in the Sandy Hook tragedy. The InfoWars host repeatedly called the tragedy a hoax but has since retracted his statement.