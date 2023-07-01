CT beer tax to be reduced by over 15%

Governor Lamont signed legislation and said the decrease was included in the state budget as a way to support the growth of the state's craft brewery industry.

CONNECTICUT, USA — It was announced on Wednesday that the new state budget that was signed by Governor Ned Lamont last month, reduces taxes on beer by 16.7%.

Gov. Lamont said the tax decrease was included in the budget as one of his ways to support the ongoing growth of the state's craft brewing industry and the associated jobs it creates.

“Connecticut’s craft brewery industry has been booming in recent years, and it is evidenced by the growth of hundreds of new jobs for our state’s residents,” Governor Lamont said. “We should be doing everything we can to support locally-owned small businesses, including craft breweries. This reduction in taxes is another way we can support them.”

Governor Lamont's office reports that there are currently more than 120 breweries in the state and there are more planning to open.

The tax reduction will take effect on July 1, 2023.

Current New

Barrel (31 gallons) $7.20 $6

1/2 Barrel $3.60 $3

1/4 Barrel $1.80 $1.50

Wine Gallon $0.24 $0.20

According to National Beer Wholesalers Association and the Beer Institute, the beer brewed in the state generates $2.9 billion in economic output for Connecticut and supports 17,892 jobs. The Governor's office says the state expects a $2 million revenue loss from the tax decrease. Click here to check out the Connecticut Beer Trail.

