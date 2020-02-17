Connecticut bill prohibits discipline for unpaid lunch bills

The proposal would also allow any public or private entities to pay off such debt. Various Connecticut school districts have seen school lunch debts on the rise.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut lawmakers are considering legislation to address school lunch debt.

The General Assembly's Committee on Children will hold a public hearing Tuesday on a bill prohibiting disciplinary action against public school children who have unpaid school lunch bills.

The proposal would also allow any public or private entities to pay off such debt. Various Connecticut school districts have seen school lunch debts on the rise.

The issue has also sparked controversies across the country.