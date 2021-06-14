CT Bucket List: Submarine Force Library and Museum

Its largest attraction is the USS Nautilus, the world’s first operational nuclear-powered submarine.

GROTON, Conn. — It’s an adventure on the water with patriotism and pride on full display.

At the Submarine Force Museum in Groton, families can visit for free when it welcomes guests every day but Tuesday. There is submarine history and heritage around every corner.

“Every day, almost every week there is something different and new to do,” said museum staffer, Lt. Andrew Mixon.

Its largest attraction is the USS Nautilus, the world’s first operational nuclear-powered submarine. It stretches some 320 feet and the sail stands nearly 3 stories above the deck.

“There are a ton of exhibits you can either come through here and spend 45 minutes just browsing the exhibits touring the submarine or you can spend three to four hours here,” said PO Tyler Magers.

As long as you’re ready to duck, you can also go inside and explore. Magers says it’s a big hit with kids.

“Touring the ship obviously is a big draw, a lot of the hands-on exhibits as well as the virtual reality stuff we put up – kids love to go and look out the scopes," said Magers, "The scopes still work. You see all the way down the river.”

The museum is also home to several medals of honor and a new augmented reality experience that’s quickly become a hit with families.

“Look for something to learn even when you don’t think there is anything in front of you," said every time I walk through here there is something new to learn from,” says Mixon.

