Reopening Connecticut | Fill out the form, let us know if your business is reopening May 20

Gov. Lamont and the Connecticut Reopen Task Force said the state's target date remains May 20.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many Connecticut businesses that closed during the coronavirus outbreak are preparing plans to reopen under the state's guidelines.

Gov. Lamont and state’s Reopen Task Force said the decline in hospitalizations and an increase in testing and contact tracing, puts Connecticut in a position to reopen while maintaining social distancing measures.

The target date remains May 20, 2020.

A spokesman for Gov. Ned Lamont's Office tells FOX61 that blow dryers will indeed be allowed when salons reopen starting May 20 at the earliest. Salons are not required to reopen on the 20th, but they are permitted to.