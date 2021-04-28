x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

CT Children's Medical Center hosts Superhero Day

There were virtual visits with superheroes, craft kits for the kids, and plenty of channeling their favorite characters.

HARTFORD, Conn — Wednesday was National Superhero Day and quite a few caped crusaders decided to use their superpowers to bring cheer to patients at Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

There were virtual visits with superheroes, craft kits for the kids, and plenty of channeling their favorite characters.

The patients, staff, and superheroes weren't going to let a pandemic stand in the way of the day!

Related Articles

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM