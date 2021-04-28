CT Children's Medical Center hosts Superhero Day

There were virtual visits with superheroes, craft kits for the kids, and plenty of channeling their favorite characters.

HARTFORD, Conn — Wednesday was National Superhero Day and quite a few caped crusaders decided to use their superpowers to bring cheer to patients at Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

There were virtual visits with superheroes, craft kits for the kids, and plenty of channeling their favorite characters.

The patients, staff, and superheroes weren't going to let a pandemic stand in the way of the day!

