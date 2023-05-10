CT Commission issues letter reprimanding state’s chief public defender

The state’s Public Defender Services Commission says Chief TaShun Bowden-Lewis' conduct is “inappropriate and unacceptable.”

HARTFORD, Conn. — Tuesday, the commission overseeing Connecticut’s public defender services issued a letter reprimanding the state’s chief public defender.

The state’s Public Defender Services Commission says they issued this letter of reprimand to Chief TaShun Bowden-Lewis for conduct they deemed “inappropriate and unacceptable.”

Just about a year since Bowden-Lewis took on this role, the commission is accusing her of failing to address low morale, antagonizing and disrespecting employees, and using unfounded allegations of racial discrimination against those who disagree with her.

The commission wrote, “You have engaged in a practice of retaliating against persons who you perceive as standing up to you or who otherwise express their disagreement with you.”

They also claim Bowden-Lewis refused to fill 17 open positions within the Division of Public Defender Services, causing the funding allocated for those positions to be returned to the state.

In addition to impacting morale, the commission says Bowden-Lewis’ actions “have adversely affected the ability of the division to recruit and retain personnel.”

The five-page letter concluded with a list of nine expectations the commission is asking Bowden-Lewis to follow to “rectify” her behavior, like treating all employees with “honesty, transparency and respect,” and working “cooperatively and collaboratively with the commission in an open and truthful manner.”

The commission says if Bowden-Lewis fails to comply with these measures, she could face “further disciplinary action.”

Bowden-Lewis’ office but did not respond to a request for comment.

