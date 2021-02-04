CT Congressional delegation reacts to US Capitol police death

A Capitol Police officer and the man accused of ramming a car into a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol were killed Friday.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A Capitol Police officer was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife, law enforcement officials said.

Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said both officers and the suspect were hospitalized, where one officer and the suspect died of their injuries.

Lawmakers from Connecticut have started to share condolences for the police officer's family following the incident.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said she is in shock over the loss of the Capitol Police Officer.

“Every day the Capitol Police risk their lives to protect our democracy. In the wake of the January 6 insurrection, their commitment did not falter. They stood steadfast in the wake of danger," the House Appropriations Committee chair said in a statement.

“I pray for the family, friends, and comrades of this fallen officer, as well as the officer in the hospital with injuries sustained in the attack.”

U.S. Senator Blumenthal thanked Capitol Police and first responders who risk their lives every day to protect the Capitol complex.

"My thoughts are with the injured officers & their families after today's violence," he said in a tweet.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy also took to Twitter saying the incident was "so, so devastating."

"Every day I feel incredibly grateful for the brave Capitol Police officers who protect us. Today is another gut punch, and my thoughts are with the family of the slain and injured officers," he tweeted.

Rep. John B. Larson released a statement saying he is "heartbroken that our nation’s Capitol is once again the target of violence."

"I am horrified that a Capitol Police Office has been killed and another one injured," he said. "My prayers are with the family of the fallen officer, the injured officer, and the entire Capitol Police force. I would like to thank all of the officers on duty and National Guard who acted quickly in response to this attack.”

The crash and shooting happened at a security checkpoint near the Capitol as Congress is on recess. It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

The U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting and staff were told they could not enter or exit buildings.

Senate side of the Capitol. Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed as the Capitol has started to open up after the Jan. 6 riots.

The security checkpoint is typically used by senators and staff on weekdays

