CT Convention Center prepares for big crowds from 90s Con this weekend

Businesses in the Downtown Hartford area are expected to see big business with thousands of people attending the first-ever 90s Con.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Preparations are underway for the first-ever 90s Con taking place at the Connecticut Convention Center this weekend.

The event is kicking off Friday and will run throughout the whole weekend until Sunday.

Thousands of people are expected to attend, so this will mean a potential for big business for the Downtown Hartford area.

"We have the slime machine from Nickelodeon, we have Spice Girls costumes," said Sue Procko, media relations officer of 90s Con.

The event will feature music, TV shows and even 50 celebrity appearances from that decade.

The event was advertised on social media months in advance with many people who booked their tickets early on.

"We have Joey Fatone, we have AJ, we have quite a few of those and then we've got the Lawrence Brothers that will be there ... Mrs. Doubtfire - some of the cast members from that," said Procko.

However, there are rules for those attending when it comes to COVID-19.

"In order to attend, you have to either present a vaccination card or you have to present a PCR test, a negative PCR test that you've taken in the last 72 hours," said Procko.

Alternatively, attendees can use a rapid COVID-19 test kit, but they must bring the kit to the Convention Center and it must be taken in-person in their private area by the main lobby.

Anyone who tests positive can have their ticket switched to next year's Con or to a different show.

Face masks are also an option for those who feel more comfortable wearing them.

Crowds from the event can potentially draw thousands of people to the Convention Center and Downtown Hartford.

Bear's Smokehouse said they are ready to welcome visitors with open arms.

"We usually see a fraction of what ends up at the con itself but it still draws a ton of business for us," said Kevin Mack, assistant manager of Bear's Smokehouse in Hartford.

Tickets are limited each day, so make sure you make your purchase quickly.

So far, Saturday is sold out online but limited tickets are still available for purchase at the door for that day.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at cchau@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.