Connecticut Department of Correction launches video visitation program amid COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Correction announced Frida it is unveiling a new program that will help maintain family ties, all while mitigating the spread of coronavirus.

A new video visitation program using Microsoft Teams launching Monday, November 16, will allow participants to visit without having to drive to a correctional facility.

Officials say the video visits will begin at Manson Youth, Brooklyn, and Carl Robinson. The remaining facilities will see video visits rolled out following the initial startup period.

“I realize there is no substitute for in person social visits, but as long as we remain challenged by the pandemic, we will strategize on creative alternatives to keep people connected,” Commissioner Quiros added

The video visits will be the second form of visitation available, as the state DOC reinstated non-contact visitation in October following the COVID-19 suspension.

According to a release, the video visitation program will be provided at no cost to the offenders or their loved ones.

DOC officials say they are looking forward to the program saving both time and money while allowing those who live too far away; have no form of transportation; or have mobility issues to see their loved ones.

Participants must must have the Microsoft Teams software application on a smart phone, laptop, or tablet that has video and audio capabilities.

Rules of visitation:

Eligible offenders will be allowed one 30-minute video visit per week.

A maximum of three authorized adult visitors may participate in a video visit.

Minors may participate if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and will not count as one of the three individuals allowed per visit.

Potential visitors must be on the offender’s approved visiting list.

A new “Visitation Request Form” needs to be completed in order to schedule either a non-contact visit or the new video visit option.