CT Department of Education partners with LEGO to get bricks to over 6,000 students across state

ENFIELD, Conn. — The CT State Department of Education (CSDE), partnered with LEGO, announced more than 6,500 students across the state have received boxes of LEGO brick.

The students were given the LEGOs to encourage them to learn at home and in the classroom through play as part of the company's Replay Program.

The program has delivered boxes to 3,075 first graders in Hartford, Danbury, and New Britain before the holidays. There were 3,450 students who received boxes last spring.

“LEGO Replay is a fantastic yet simple way for anyone with boxes of LEGO brick in their attic or basement to donate to children in need of play,” said Skip Kodak, head of the LEGO Group in the Americas. “And as a Connecticut resident with five daughters who attended Connecticut schools, local donations have special meaning, especially given the extremely difficult circumstances for children, families, and teachers across our state.

LEGO Replay allows anyone is the country to ship their "pre-love" LEGO brick for free to a Give Back Box facility, which is, in turn, inspected, sanitized, and repacked for children across the United States. Each box comes with an instruction booklet with ideas for builds and play prompts.

“This is the second LEGO Replay donation to Connecticut Schools at a time when students need it most. We immediately heard and witnessed the immense value that LEGO bricks brought to students in the spring. Having this valuable resource available will enhance the work teachers are doing to keep students engaged,” said Chris Soto, Director of Innovation and Partnerships, Connecticut State Department of Education.