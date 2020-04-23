CT Department of Labor to provide updates on unemployment claims, timelines

The Department of Labor says it's working tirelessly to get through the inundation of unemployment claims the agency has seen since the beginning of the pandemic

The Connecticut Department of Labor will provide progress updates at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The updates are on the technology the agency implemented to help speed up and process unemployment claims. Timelines will also be reviewed for providing additional federal stimulus benefits, including Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

The Department of Labor says it is working tirelessly to get through the inundation of unemployment claims the agency has seen since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Labor says email and calling are the best ways to contact the agency right now.

The Department of Labor's new automated system is supposed to process unemployment claims faster. The Department of Labor's Kurt Westby said last week at a press conference that he hopes all of the claims are going to be caught up to speed by the end of this week.

More than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as job cuts escalated across an economy that remains all but shut down, the government said Thursday.